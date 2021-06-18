Recap: O'Fallon squeaks by Libertyville

O'Fallon trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over visiting Libertyville Friday at Hoffman Estates.

Key offensive players for O'Fallon were Aubrey Mister (one goal, one assist) and Avery Christopher (one goal). Grace Vincent saved six of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for O'Fallon. Abby Gordon scored for Libertyville.

O'Fallon (19-2) plays LaGrange Lyons at Hoffman Estates on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Libertyville (0-1) plays Barrington at Palatine Fremd on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.