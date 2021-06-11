 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon topples Normal Community
Recap: O'Fallon topples Normal Community

Avery Christopher had a hat trick to lead O'Fallon to a 3-0 win over Normal Community Friday at Normal Community.

