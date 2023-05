O'Fallon got two goals and an assist from Kiley McMinn and the game winning goal and two assists from Claire Nieroda in a 4-1 victory over Oakville Tuesday at Oakville.

Lyla Twenhafel also contributed for O'Fallon with a goal. Kendall Joggerst was credited with the victory in goal for O'Fallon. Bella Novak scored the goal for Oakville.

O'Fallon (12-2) will host Belleville East on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Oakville (11-3) goes on the road to play Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m.