Recap: Orchard Farm tops St. Charles West

Orchard Farm got a hat trick and an assist from Emma Long and two goals and an assist from Alayna Jakul in a 6-1 victory over visiting St. Charles West Tuesday at St. Charles. The game winning goal went to Jakul.

Lauryn Schwierjohn also contributed for Orchard Farm with a goal and an assist. Charlie Williams saved five of six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Orchard Farm. Riley McGuire scored for St. Charles West.

Orchard Farm (17-5) will play St. Charles at St. Charles on Thursday at 5 p.m.