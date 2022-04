Emma Long had two goals and two assists to lead Orchard Farm to a 5-1 win over visiting Whitfield Monday.

Other players tallying for Orchard Farm were Katy Beth Brown, Hannah Ramsey and Lauryn Schwierjohn each with a goal. Charlize Williams picked up the win in goal for Orchard Farm. Mia Devrouax scored the goal for Whitfield.

Orchard Farm (10-3) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Whitfield (4-4) will be away at Duchesne on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.