Brooke Williams had two goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Orchard Farm to a 5-0 victory over visiting Winfield Tuesday.

Other key offensive contributors for Orchard Farm were Olivia Goeke (two goals) and Cioni Stdko (one goal). Charlie Williams was credited with the victory in goal for Orchard Farm.

Orchard Farm (4-3) travels to Warrenton on Thursday at 6 p.m. Winfield (3-7) will play Smithton at Moberly on Friday at 6 p.m.