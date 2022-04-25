 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Owensville defeats Fatima

Owensville slipped past visiting Fatima 1-0 Monday.

Owensville (9-11) plays at home against St. James on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fatima (0-4) will play St. James at Owensville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

