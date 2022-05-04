 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Pacific downs Borgia

Pacific edged Borgia 2-1 Wednesday at Borgia.

Pacific (11-7) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Borgia (3-12) plays at home against Duchesne on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

