Haley Harper had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Parkway Central to a 3-2 win over Duchesne Monday at Duchesne.

Other players with numbers for Parkway Central included Kaitlyn King (one goal) and Gabby Spicuzza (two assists). Contributing offensively for Duchesne were Miranda Malcom and Madisyn McCarthy each with a goal.

Parkway Central (9-8) plays at home against Oakville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.