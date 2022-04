Hailey Crall scored with an assist from Olivia Nelson in double overtime to lift Parkway North to a 1-0 win over Westminster Friday at Westminster.

Megan Williams saved all seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway North.

Parkway North (9-6) will host McCluer on Monday at 6 p.m. Westminster (4-11) hosts Parkway South on Tuesday at 4 p.m.