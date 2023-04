Parkway North got a hat trick and an assist from Tori Nelson and two goals and an assist from Lucca Berman in a 7-0 win over Affton Tuesday at Affton.

Other players tallying for Parkway North were Hailey Crall (one goal, one assist), Melia Lindhart (one goal, one assist) and Eleanor Linhardt (three assists). Megan Williams was credited with the victory in goal for Parkway North.

Parkway North (4-3) visits Ritenour on Thursday at 4 p.m. Affton (5-6) plays at McCluer North on Thursday at 4 p.m.