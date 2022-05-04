 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway South downs Cor Jesu

Parkway South defeated Cor Jesu 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday at Cor Jesu.

Parkway South (12-4) will be away at Ladue on Thursday at 7 p.m. Cor Jesu (12-2) travels to Rock Bridge on Friday at 7:10 a.m.

