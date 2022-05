Sofi Maloney had two goals to lead Parkway South to a 2-1 win over Westminster Tuesday at Westminster.

Parkway South keeper Payton Gaughan stopped five of six shots she faced to pick up the win. Madison Moeller scored for Westminster.

Parkway South (11-4) visits Cor Jesu on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Westminster (4-12) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.