Julia Liguore had a hat trick to lead Parkway West to a 8-0 win over visiting Lutheran St. Charles Monday.

Also contributing offensively for Parkway West were Maggie Leahy (two goals), Julia Worley (one goal, one assist), Nora Brooks (one goal, one assist), Nicolle Emert (one goal) and Jame Wild (two assists).

Parkway West (1-15) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-12) will host Notre Dame on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.