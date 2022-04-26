 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West edges Troy Buchanan

Abbie Zensen had a hat trick to lead Parkway West to a 4-3 victory over visiting Troy Buchanan Tuesday.

Parkway West also got offensive contributions from Ella Mercer (one goal) and Mary Hardy (two assists). Parkway West keeper Addison Turken stopped 11 of 14 shots she faced to pick up the win. Leading the way offensively for Troy Buchanan were Maggie Illig (two goals), Ava Dew (one goal, one assist) and Morgan Toedebusch (two assists).

Parkway West (12-0) plays at home against Mehlville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-9) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

