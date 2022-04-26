Recap: Parkway West edges Troy Buchanan

Parkway West also got offensive contributions from Ella Mercer (one goal) and Mary Hardy (two assists). Parkway West keeper Addison Turken stopped 11 of 14 shots she faced to pick up the win. Leading the way offensively for Troy Buchanan were Maggie Illig (two goals), Ava Dew (one goal, one assist) and Morgan Toedebusch (two assists).