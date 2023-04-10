Pattonville got two goals and an assist from Allison Schrumpf and two goals (including the game winner) from Mattie Ohlsen in a 8-0 victory over Ritenour Monday at Ritenour.

Other key offensive contributors for Pattonville included Theresa Rothkopf (one goal, two assists), Emily Cremer (one goal, one assist), Myla Hunter (one goal, one assist) and Rebecca Simpkins (one goal). Alyiya Curry picked up the win in goal for Pattonville.

Pattonville (2-3) travels to Mehlville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ritenour (2-3) will host University City on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.