Megan Hughes scored with an assist from Theresa Rothkopf in the second half to lift Pattonville to a 1-0 win over visiting Clayton Saturday.

Jordyn Maryas saved all 13 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Pattonville.

Pattonville (7-9) goes on the road to play MICDS on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Clayton (5-6) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Monday at 6 p.m.