Leading the way offensively for Pattonville were Myla Hunter (two goals), Mattie Ohlsen (one goal, one assist), Megan Hughes (one goal), Sophie Luraschi (one goal), Allison Schrumpf (one goal), Britini Benedict (three assists) and Sadie Shull (two assists). Jordyn Maryas was credited with the victory in goal for Pattonville.