Brynn Wibbenmeyer scored from Rachel Riney in the second half to lift Perryville to a 1-0 victory over Windsor (Imperial) Thursday at Windsor (Imperial).

Brooklyn Moll saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Perryville.

Perryville (11-1) plays at home against St. Vincent on Saturday at 10 a.m. Windsor (Imperial) (11-6) hosts St. Pius X on Friday at 6:30 p.m.