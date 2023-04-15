Kyla Schnurbusch had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Perryville to a 5-1 victory over visiting Villa Duchesne Saturday at Hannibal.

Other players tallying for Perryville were Ava Ernst (two goals), Jewel Riney (one goal) and Brynn Wibbenmeyer (two assists). Brooklyn Moll saved two of three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Perryville. Izzy Miller scored for Villa Duchesne.