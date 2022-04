Recap: Piasa Southwestern edges Metro-East Lutheran

Mac Day had a hat trick and an assist to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 4-2 win over Metro-East Lutheran Monday at Metro-East Lutheran.

Laini Bock also contributed for Piasa Southwestern with a goal. Kayla LeMarr picked up the win in goal for Piasa Southwestern. Key offensive contributors for Metro-East Lutheran were Kate Jose and Alison Waller each with a goal.

Piasa Southwestern (12-3) will play Staunton at Staunton City Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-10) travels to Decatur Lutheran on Tuesday at 5 p.m.