Piasa Southwestern got a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists from Macaylin Day and a hat trick from Ali Wilson in a 6-3 victory over visiting Carlinville Tuesday.

Skylar McDaniels was credited with the victory in goal for Piasa Southwestern. Adding offensive numbers for Carlinville were Jordyn Loveless (two goals, one assist), Charlie Harding (one goal) and Mia Smith (two assists).

Piasa Southwestern (2-5) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Carlinville (10-4) will host Civic Memorial on Monday at 5 p.m.