Recap: Pleasant Hill edges Perryville

Pleasant Hill edged Perryville 2-0 Saturday at Soccer Park.

Pleasant Hill got offensive contributions from Chaney Gray and Ava Rogers each with a goal. Pleasant Hill keeper Campbell Gregory saved all three shots she faced to pick up the win.

