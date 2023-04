Kendall Kamp had a hat trick to lead Roxana to a 3-2 win over Breese Central Thursday at Breese Central.

Reagan Lynn also contributed for Roxana with two assists. Leading the way offensively for Breese Central were Marli Kleiboeker and Keira Veizer each with a goal.

Roxana (7-6) will play at Salem, Illinois on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Breese Central (3-9) hosts Mascoutah on Monday at 4:30 p.m.