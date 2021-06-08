 Skip to main content
Recap: Roxana topples Carlinville
Roxana got two goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Kendall Kamp and two goals and an assist from Macie Lucas in a 4-0 victory over Carlinville Tuesday at Carlinville.

Roxana goalie Kaylyn Dixon saved all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Roxana (15-2) will host Alton Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

