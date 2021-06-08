 Skip to main content
Recap: Roxana tops Carlinville
Roxana got two goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Kendall Kamp and two goals and an assist from Macie Lucas in a 4-0 victory over Carlinville Tuesday at Carlinville.

Kaylyn Dixon saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Roxana.

Roxana (15-2) hosts Alton Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

