Kinsley Mouser had a hat trick and an assist to lead Roxana to a 4-1 victory over Jerseyville Monday at Jerseyville. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Reagan Lynn also contributed for Roxana with a goal. Kaylyn Dixon picked up the win in goal for Roxana. Kaelyn Drainer scored for Jerseyville.

Roxana (10-7) hosts Freeburg on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Jerseyville (7-9) will play at Highland on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.