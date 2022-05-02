 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Southern Boone beats Winfield

Southern Boone topped Winfield 3-0 Monday at Winfield.

Winfield (4-10) plays at home against Warrenton on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

