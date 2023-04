Charlotte Anderson had a hat trick and two assists to lead St. Charles to a 5-0 victory over Winfield Tuesday at Winfield. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for St. Charles included Quinn Orrick and Grace Skeen each with a goal. St. Charles goalie Maddie Bunch earned the victory.

St. Charles (4-7) plays at home against St. Charles West on Thursday at 6 p.m. Winfield (6-8) will be away at Warrenton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.