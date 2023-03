Charlotte Anderson had two goals and an assist to lead St. Charles to a 8-0 victory over visiting Winfield Thursday.

Also contributing for St. Charles were Rony Jackson (one goal, one assist), Hayley Newtown (one goal, one assist), Jewel Archie (one goal, one assist), Taylor Birkenmeier (one goal), Quinn Orrick (one goal) and Mackenzie Spurgeon (one goal). Maddie Bunch saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Charles.