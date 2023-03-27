Riley McGuire had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Charles West to a 6-2 win over University City Monday at University City.

Also contributing for St. Charles West were Bella Herrera (two goals), Abby Loftus (one goal) and Anna White (two assists). Sequoia Ross was credited with the victory in goal for St. Charles West. Leading the way offensively for University City were Amorie Warren and Aerin Wilke each with a goal.