Kennedy Travis had a hat trick to lead St. Clair to a 5-1 win over visiting Hillsboro Tuesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

St. Clair also got offensive contributions from Lucy Moore (one goal, one assist), Emma Thompson (one goal) and Izzy Tiepelman (three assists). St. Clair goalie Joey Jesionowski earned the victory. Addison Zimmerly scored for Hillsboro.

St. Clair (10-4) will host Fredericktown on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Hillsboro (4-8) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.