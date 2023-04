Kennedy Travis had two goals and an assist to lead St. Clair to a 5-1 victory over visiting Maplewood-RH Saturday at Hillsboro.

Also contributing for St. Clair were Claire Merseal (one goal, one assist), Izzy Tiepelman (one goal, one assist) and Audrey Declue (one goal). Joey Jesionowski saved one of two shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Clair. Meg Hofer scored for Maplewood-RH.