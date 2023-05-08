St. Clair got a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists from Kennedy Travis and a goal and three assists from Izzy Tiepelman in a 9-0 victory over visiting De Soto Monday.

Also contributing for St. Clair were Audrey Declue (two goals), Alyssa Jesionowski (one goal), Lucy Moore (one goal), Josie Shelton (one goal) and Claire Merseal (two assists). St. Clair keeper Joey Jesionowski earned the win.

St. Clair (16-5) plays Principia at Westminster on Saturday at noon. De Soto (3-14) will host Sullivan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.