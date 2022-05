Recap: St. Clair upends Owensville

St. Clair got two goals and five assists from Kennedy Travis and two goals and an assist from Izzy Tiepelman in a 8-0 win over visiting Owensville Tuesday.

Other players tallying for St. Clair were Mckenna Conway (one goal), Audrey Declue (one goal), Lucy Moore (one goal), Kaitlyn Janson (one goal) and Emma Thompson (two assists). Lillie Coello picked up the win in goal for St. Clair.

St. Clair (15-8) will play at De Soto on Monday at 5 p.m. Owensville (10-13) will be away at Crocker on Friday at 5 p.m.