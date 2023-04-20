Sami Roggenkamp had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead St. Dominic to a 5-1 win over visiting Duchesne Thursday.

Other players with numbers for St. Dominic were Caitlyn Smith (one goal, one assist), Lola Burt (one goal, one assist) and Grace Luedde (one goal). St. Dominic keeper Jordan Hollingsworth stopped two of three shots she faced to pick up the win. Katie Stockhausen scored the goal for Duchesne.