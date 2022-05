St. Dominic got two goals and an assist from Grace Bindbeutel and two goals (including the game winner) from Kaylee Conoyer in a 5-1 win over Duchesne Tuesday at Duchesne.

Jessica Larson also contributed for St. Dominic with a goal. Jordan Hollingsworth saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic. Audrey Abegg scored for Duchesne.

St. Dominic (16-3) plays at home against Helias on Saturday at 11 a.m. Duchesne (14-2) will host Notre Dame on Thursday at 6 p.m.