Rylee Marshall had four goals to lead St. Dominic to a 6-1 win over Lutheran St. Charles Thursday at Lutheran St. Charles. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for St. Dominic included Kaylee Conoyer (one goal), Julia Shoults (one goal) and Sami Roggenkamp (two assists). St. Dominic goalie Jordan Hollingsworth earned the victory. Brinley Linnenbringer scored for Lutheran St. Charles.

St. Dominic (4-1) will be away at Duchesne on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Thursday, April 6 at 4:15 p.m.