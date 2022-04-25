Recap: St. Dominic beats Timberland

Jessica Larson had two goals and an assist to lead St. Dominic to a 5-1 victory over visiting Timberland Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with points for St. Dominic included Grace Bindbeutel (one goal, two assists), Macie Begley (one goal) and Brooklyn Penrod (one goal). Jordan Hollingsworth was credited with the victory in goal for St. Dominic. Kiley Colburn scored for Timberland.

St. Dominic (12-1) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Timberland (5-12) will play Francis Howell North at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 5 p.m.