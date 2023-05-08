Maddie Bowman had the game winning goal and two assists to lead St. Joseph's to a 6-1 win over visiting Villa Duchesne Monday.

Other players with numbers for St. Joseph's included Kanella Katsikas (one goal, one assist), Caroline Chier (one goal, one assist), Sarah Gilmore (one goal), Claire Pingel (one goal), Avery Roberts (one goal) and Maggie Drozda (two assists). St. Joseph's goalie Ella Moersch saved all four shots she faced to pick up the win. Georgia Leary scored for Villa Duchesne.