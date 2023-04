Maddie Bowman had two goals to lead St. Joseph's to a 2-0 win over Visitation Wednesday at Visitation.

Ella Moersch saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.

St. Joseph's (5-0) travels to Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Visitation (3-1) plays at home against Liberty North on Friday at 4 p.m.