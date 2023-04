Rebecca Rheinheimer had a hat trick to lead St. Louis Patriots to a 4-0 win over Bayless Wednesday at Bayless. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing points for St. Louis Patriots were Jess Heisserer (one goal, two assists) and Rayan Althoff (two assists). St. Louis Patriots keeper Julianna Rabe earned the win.

St. Louis Patriots (8-3) plays McCluer at BMAC on Monday at 6 p.m. Bayless (2-6) will host Soldan on Friday at 4:30 p.m.