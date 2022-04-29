 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Louis Patriots upends Fatima

St. Louis Patriots waltzed over Fatima 6-0 Friday at Owensville.

St. Louis Patriots (11-6) plays Liberty Christian Academy at Warrenton on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Fatima (1-6) will be away at Winfield on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

