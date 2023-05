Riley Cappozzo had two goals (including the game winner) to lead St. Pius X to a 3-1 victory over visiting St. Vincent Wednesday.

Also contributing offensively for St. Pius X were Natalie Pate (one goal) and Emma Miller (two assists). St. Pius X goalie Mary Hrdlicka stopped 11 of 12 shots she faced to pick up the win. Lana Adams scored the goal for St. Vincent.

St. Pius X (16-5) travels to Festus on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Vincent (13-4) plays at home against Sikeston on Saturday at 11 a.m.