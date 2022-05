Riley Cappozzo had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead St. Pius X to a 3-1 win over Hillsboro Monday at Hillsboro.

Colleen Flanagan also contributed for St. Pius X with a goal. St. Pius X keeper Kadyn Gottman earned the win. Colleen Theiss scored the goal for Hillsboro.

St. Pius X (9-5) will play at St. Vincent on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Hillsboro (7-13) goes on the road to play Maplewood-RH on Wednesday at 5 p.m.