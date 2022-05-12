Recap: St. Pius X topples Saxony Lutheran

St. Pius X beat visiting Saxony Lutheran 5-0 Thursday.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
St. Pius X beat visiting Saxony Lutheran 5-0 Thursday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff’s girls soccer program has a tradition of outstanding freshmen. The latest in the lineage is Marissa Morris.
AFFTON — Sofi Maloney had never received such a pep talk.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.