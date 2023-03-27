St. Pius X got two goals and an assist from Natalie Pate and two goals (including the game winner) from Emma Miller in a 8-0 victory over De Soto Monday at De Soto.

Also contributing for St. Pius X were Maddi Miller (two goals), Brooke Madden (one goal, one assist), Emily Vatterott (one goal) and Riley Cappozzo (four assists). Sophie Meyer was credited with the victory in goal for St. Pius X.

St. Pius X (3-1) plays at home against Borgia on Wednesday at 5 p.m. De Soto (1-3) plays at Festus on Friday at 5 p.m.