Recap: Sullivan upends De Soto

Sullivan ripped visiting De Soto 6-0 Tuesday.
Sullivan (14-8) plays at Wright City on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Sullivan ripped visiting De Soto 6-0 Tuesday.
Sullivan (14-8) plays at Wright City on Thursday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
AFFTON — Sofi Maloney had never received such a pep talk.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff’s girls soccer program has a tradition of outstanding freshmen. The latest in the lineage is Marissa Morris.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.