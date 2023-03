Lily Trueman had two goals to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Clayton Tuesday at Gay Field.

Summit keeper Sarah Bauer saved two of three shots she faced to pick up the win. Rachel Van Rhein scored the goal for Clayton.

Summit (1-1) plays at home against Kirkwood on Thursday at 6 p.m. Clayton (0-1) will play at Whitfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.