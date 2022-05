Elise McCarthy scored with an assist from Lillie Fyle in double overtime to lift Summit to a 1-0 win over visiting Marquette Tuesday.

Tori Bridges picked up the win in goal for Summit.

Summit (4-11) plays at Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Marquette (7-7) will be away at Webster Groves on Friday at 4:30 p.m.